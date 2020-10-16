The episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was aired on Thursday. Actually in this episode, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the secret about what he did in the house during lockdown. Big B had swept and mopped the house during this time

Contestant Runa Saha from West Bengal was sitting in front of Amitabh. Runa Saha said that she has done a lot of household work in the lockdown.

Hearing this from the mouth of the Contestant, ‘Ask the Expert’ Richa Anirudd asked Amitabh whether he also did the housework in the lockdown?

In response, Big B said, ‘Absolutely … I did all the work. Also sweep and mop. We did not know how to cook food. So all work except that and still doing ‘.

After listening to Big B, Richa said that it is difficult to believe this, then Amitabh said, ‘Yes, I knew you would say that, but I have really worked’. Amitabh said that only after doing the housework in the lockdown, he realized how much the value of house help is.

Tell me that Big B often shares his personal experiences in conversation with the contestants of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Also tell many such stories which are quite enlightening.

