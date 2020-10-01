The famous TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati is very popular among the audience. Now the 12th season of this show has started. The show’s host and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has also been associated with ‘KBC’ for the last 20 years. We all know that by coming to this show, the contestants not only win prize money but they also share many stories of their lives here. In this way, in the last episode of KBC, Amitabh took the game forward with Contestant Jai Kulshrestha. During this, Jai shared an anecdote of his childhood with Big B on the stage of ‘KBC’ after hearing the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan himself became emotional.

Jai Kulshrestha told that- ‘When he was studying in 7th class, he needed 7 rupees to eat Bhelpuri. Jai insisted on his mother for this, but he got calm after seeing that his mother had only 5 rupees in his wallet. After that he realized the value of money. On the stage of ‘KBC’, Jai told that he worked to pack the sweets cans at a young age and deposited the money and bought a bicycle for himself, but soon after that the bicycle was stolen, in which he did not live for many days. Was able to sleep and could not eat properly.

Listening to Jai, Amitabh Bachchan also shared an anecdote of his childhood and said that he had asked for 2 rupees from his mother to become a member of the cricket club. Mother, where I do not have it. Hearing his mother, Amitabh got angry and said that you do not have 2 rupees to give? But I miss the price of those 2 rupees today.