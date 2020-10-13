And fulfill your dreams. On the other hand, in Monday’s episode of Monday, Komal Tukadia of Jodhpur in Rajasthan made his place on the hot seat. During this 20-year-old Komal won 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees. Apart from this, we all know that the contestants coming to this show share many stories related to their life with host Amitabh Bachchan. Now after such a question, Amitabh Bachchan suddenly remembered a story related to his birth.

In fact, in the last episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh Bachchan gave an anecdote about how his ‘Inquilab’ was kept before his birth. Amitabh told that he was born on October 11, 1942. At that time, the ‘Quit India Movement’ was growing rapidly in Hindustan. At that time Big B’s mother was 8 months pregnant. When her mother Teji Bachchan saw that a procession was going on raising slogans of Inquilab Zindabad, she too came out of the house and joined the procession. When father (Harivansh Rai Bachchan) returned home, he was upset to see his mother not at home and said that she went in such a condition. Then the mother came back and told that she had gone with the crowd to be a part of the movement.

Amitabh Bachchan further told that – ‘At that time a friend of Dad was also there. After listening to his mother, father’s friend laughed and said that if there is a boy in Teji Ji’s stomach, then name him ‘Inquilab’. Apart from this, Big B said that after being born, he was named Amitabh by his father’s friend and great litterateur Sumitranandan Pant.

Also read:

Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur considers himself ‘Lord Ram’, Saif Ali Khan revealed