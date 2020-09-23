TV’s popular show KBC’s 12th season is going to knock on TV soon. This time due to Corona, many changes have been made in the show. The show has taken special care of social distancing. KBC 12 creative producer Sujata Sanghamitra told how the show has been shot in the difficult circumstances caused by Corona.

A video has been shared on Sony TV’s official Twitter handle, in which Sutaja says, ‘Every time we think we are going to do KBC once more, what will be different this time. This time the circumstances have completely alienated the show. We have created the entire show by sitting at home doing work from home. It looks incredible. The whole process has changed. The world has changed for us. We used to go door to door for auditions, this time we have digitally digitally auditioned. ‘

Bigg Boss 14: Monalisa to become special guest of the show? Actress gave this reaction

Take a sneak-peek into our #KBCKiDuniya and watch how our makers have successfully converted the challenges this year into opportunities. # KBC12 starts from 28th September Mon-Fri 9 pm only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/iPvkGbYXC6 – sonytv (@SonyTV) September 22, 2020

Video of friend

This time there is no audience in the show, so the Lifeline audience poll has changed. This is the first time in 20 years that the show will not have a lifeline. Instead, the option of Video of Friends has been kept. In which people can help the contestants sitting at home.

Poonam Pandey accuses husband of assault, went on honeymoon a few days ago

Number of contestants decreased

The first 10 contestants play in the show, now we have reduced their number to 8. Because we have to keep the fastest finger seats away from each other under social distancing. Along with this, the distance between Hot Seat Contestant and Amitabh Bachchan’s seat has also been increased.

Contestants shot their own videos

Earlier we used to go to the house of the Contestants and shoot with them. This time it was not possible. In such a situation, this time the Contestant has shot his own video. For this, the show’s team guides them.

It is worth noting that the 12th season of KBC is going to start from September 28. The show will be aired on Sony Television Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The makers are all set to air the show.