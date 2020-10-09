In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Seema Kumari of Patna appeared in front of host Amitabh Bachchan playing the game on the hot seat with the hope of winning a big amount. Playing a great game, Seema impressed everyone but Seema had to quiz the game on a question related to Ramanay. Seema arrived with her husband on the show and from here she went on winning 6 lakh 40 thousand rupees. The question that Seema could not answer was this question:

According to Valmiki Ramayana, what color was Sita ji wearing at the time of kidnapping and Hanuman ji also saw her wearing the same color in Ashoka Vatika?

A. Red

B. yellow

C. Pink

D. Blue

Seema got stuck on this question and decided to quit the show. However, after this, Amitabh Bachchan told the correct answer to this question – yellow color.

Let me tell you that Seema praised her husband a lot on the show, to which Amitabh Bachchan said that there are many women who come here who do evil to their husbands but I was surprised when you praised your husband. After this, Amitabh Bachchan asked if Seema’s husband told that he had left his job to take care of his child.

KBC reaches the 9th question: Kapil falls to 10 thousand, do you know the answer to this question

Seema Kumari told KBC that he did this because his wife could do the job and the child could be raised properly. During this time, many friends also taunted him that he has won on his wife’s earnings but he did not pay attention to anyone’s words. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan heard this and praised Seema’s husband. Apart from this, Seema also impressed Amitabh Bachchan with his brilliant game.

KBC 12: Woman quits game on third question of episode, do you know the correct answer

Bigg Boss 14: Actress stripped shirt to get Siddharth Shukla tattooed, watch full video