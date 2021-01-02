The latest episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ was ‘Karmaveer Special’, in which actor Sonu Sood arrived as a guest. In the episode, Amitabh Bachchan praised Sonu Sood’s unprecedented work for migrants during lockdown. Sonu Sood arrived to help Karimul Haque and Prashant Gade. Both celebrities alternately sat on the hot seat. Sonu Sood played half the game with Karimul Haq and half Prashant Bade.

Both the contestants as well as Sonu Sood also played a great game and kept the lifeline for a long time, but soon after coming to the question of 25 lakh, Sonu Sood got stuck and had to take the ‘flip the question’ lifeline.

The question to which Sonu Sood stuck was:

To honor individuals and institutions in the field of disaster management, which of these freedom fighters is given an annual award by the Government of India?

The options given were – A) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, B) Mahatma Gandhi, C) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel D) Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Sonu Sood and Prashant Gade used the ‘Flip the question’ lifeline when they knew the answer to this question, after which Amitabh Bachchan asked them a question related to ‘Science and Technology’.

The question was:

Which Indian-origin computer scientist was awarded the AM Turing Award, the highest honor in computer science, in 1994?

Its options were – A) Raj Reddy, B) Narendra Karmakar, C) Anil Kumar Jain, D) Indrajit Mani

Sonu Sood knew the correct answer and described it as ‘Raj Reddy’. In this way, Sonu Sood helped contestants Karimul Haque and Prashant Gaade win 25 lakh rupees. The winning amount was divided equally between the two contestants.

Who is Karimul Haque?

Please tell that Karimul Haque is famous as ‘Ambulance Dada’. He lives in a small village in West Bengal, from where the nearest hospital is 50 kilometers away. Karimul’s mother had passed away due to treatment at the right time in his illness and since then he was determined not to allow this to happen to anyone else. After this, Karimul converted his bike into an ambulance, through which he has saved his life by transporting about five and a half thousand patients to the hospital at the right time.

Who is Prashant Bade?

At the same time, Prashant Gade is an engineer by profession, who provides artificial hands to the handicapped and people who lost their hands in an accident. They apply these artificial hands to the Divyang for free.