Karamvir was the latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. In this episode, actor Sonu Sood came to play the game as a guest. It was a Karmaveer special episode in which two inspiring celebrities sat on the hot seat. Sonu Sood helped thousands of migrant laborers and workers during lockdown due to Corona virus epidemic. Took them to their village or city and arranged for food.

These works have been told about him in the show. After this the game started. He answered the questions with great decency. He answered 11 questions using all the lifelines. He could not answer the 12th question asked for Rs 25 lakh.

This was a question

This was the question- Which freedom fighter is given an annual award in the name of which freedom fighter to honor individuals and institutions in the field of disaster management? Its options were – Netaji Subhash Chandra Boss, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Sonu Sood and the contestants were confused about the correct answer. On this question, Sonu Sood decided to take a lifeline. He used the life changing question.

This was the correct answer

But Big B asks him to guess the answer to this question. Sonu said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. But this was the wrong answer. The correct answer to Subhash Chandra Bose is. But after using the life line to change the question, Big B asked another question. This question was related to science and technology.

During the game, Sonu presented his book to Big B-

The correct answer to this question

This was the question- Which Indian-origin computer scientist was the winner of the AM Turing Award in 1994, which is considered the highest honor in computer science? The options were – Raj Reddy, Narendra Karmakar, Anil Kumar Jain and Indrajit Mani. Sonu Sood was very clear about this answer and therefore a competitor, an engineer by profession. They Raj Reddy Chosen, which was the correct answer. After this, questions could not be asked as the time of the episode was over.

