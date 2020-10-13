The 12th season of TV’s most popular quiz reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has started. The show is constantly in the headlines for its contestants and questions. Till now many people have won lakhs of rupees. Komal Tukdia, a contestant of the show also won the hearts of the audience with his courage and positive attitude. He performed a very good game till the quiz of 25 lakh rupees.

But the gentle troop stopped at a question of this stage. Here he was asked a question related to the Kargil war of 1999. In which she got a little confused and quitted the game. Komal gave the correct answer to the questions up to Rs 12 lakh 50 thousand. For 25 lakh rupees, Amitabh Bachchan asked him the question-

What was the codename of the operation conducted by the Indian Navy during the Kargil War of 1999?

Operation Talwar Operation Dagger Operation Saber Operation shield

Komal became quite confused to answer this question. He asked Amitabh Bachchan to quit the game with this question. When he left the game completely, Amitabh Bachchan responded that the codename of the operation conducted by the Indian Navy during the Kargil War in 1999 ‘Operation Talwar’ Was

Watch here the game show of Komal troops

Why are girls pushed into marriage at an early age? Our contestant KOMAL TUKADIYA is a fighter and wants to fight for the rights of women. Watch her on the hotseat tonight at 9 pm in # KBC12 only on Sony.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/EtTuR5Na6Z – sonytv (@SonyTV) October 12, 2020

Komal got engaged at the age of 13

Komal was told about her while playing the quiz show and Komal also gave many such information about herself, which affected the audience a lot. Komal, who lives in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is still 20 years old. She got engaged at the age of 13 and was about to get married at the age of 18, but Komal opposed it. She also says in the show that the government has fixed the age of marriage at 18, but this does not mean that the girl should be married at the age of 18.

read this also

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ dubbed complete, he said about the release on the big screen, the director of the film

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmine Bhasin gets ‘Laundry Queen’ title, Rumored boyfriend Ali Goni appeals to support actress