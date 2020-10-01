In the TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’, the game started today with frontline warrior Jaswinder Singh Cheema. He is working as a police constable in the Maharashtra Police Department. Through a video, he told how he worked for the safety of people during Kovid-19. After seeing this, his work was also appreciated by Amitabh Bachchan. In this show, Amitabh Bachchan told that his son is given scholarship of Rs one lakh from Vedantu app.

Jaswinder started the game with the 12th question. They did not have any lifeline. Jaswinder quitted the game on the question of 25 lakhs. The question was like this:

Which king appointed professional European soldiers led by John-Baptist Ventura and John-Francua Allard of Napoleon’s army to modernize their army?

A-Maharaja Gulab Singh

B-Tipu Sultan

C-Maharaja Yashwantraj Holkar

D-Maharaja Ranjit Singh

The correct answer was Maharaja Ranjit Singh. On this question Jaswinder quitted the game and took home 12 lakh 40 thousand.

