The TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ debuted on Monday with a new episode. In this, by giving the correct answer to the fastest finger first, the student of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Komal Tukadia (20 years) reached the hot seat. Komal has returned home after winning 1.2 million 50 thousand. He did not know the answer to the 25 lakh question, after which he decided to quit the show.

This was a question of 25 lakhs:

During the Kargil War of 1990, what was the codename of the operation conducted by the Indian Navy?

A-Operation Talwar

B-Operation Stiletto

C-Operation Saber

D-operation shield

Explain that the correct answer to this question was Operation Talwar. Komal left the show and said that I am clear and coming to this stage I would like to quiz the game, I will not take the risk. Please tell that Komal is born in Gujarat, but she has been living in Jodhpur for 15 years. He has also been raised here. A video of Komal was shown before starting the game.

In the video, Komal was seen stating that she was engaged at the age of 13. Marriage was scheduled to take place after 18, but did not take place. Today Komal is 20 years old and raises her voice against girls getting married at such a young age.