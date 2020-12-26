Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s film ‘Sholay’ is the most iconic film on today’s date. Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) shown in this film exemplify the friendship between them. During the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’, Big B has given an interesting link to the film ‘Sholay’.

The episode of KBC 12 featured CRPF DIG Preet Mohan Singh. The DIG said that ‘Sholay’ is his favorite film. He said that Dharmendra should have taken more bullets with him, which would have saved Amitabh Bachchan. At this, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that during the shooting of the film’s Climex, Dharmendra had shot a real shot, which was very close to him.



Amitabh Bachchan told, ‘While we were shooting for the scene in which Dharam ji was below and I was above the hill. Dharam Ji opens his shirt with his chest and fills the bullets. He tried once, but could not pick up the bullets. Did it again, still could not pick up the bullets. Dharam ji got annoyed with this. I do not know what they did. He inserted the cartridge into a gun and fired. They were real bullets. He was so annoyed that he fired. I was on the hill at that time. I heard the sound of the bullet passing near my ear. He fired the real shot. I survived.’

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film ‘Sholay’ is a classic of Hindi cinema. Even after 45 years, the attraction of the film has not diminished. Apart from Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan had excellent actors in the film Sholay.