The TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ has proved lucky for women. This season has seen not one, but four female millionaires. Dr. Neha Shah has included her name in this list. She has become the fourth millionaire this season. In the latest promo of the game, you can see that the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking Dr. Neha Shah a question of seven crores rupees. Dr. Neha Shah is happy after winning a sum of one crore rupees and is seen flirting with Amitabh Bachchan.

In the new promo video, when Amitabh Bachchan tells Dr. Neha Shah that she has won one crore rupees, she is happy and sings a song for Amitabh Bachchan. While singing the song ‘Whose me was waiting’, Dr. Neha says that I dedicate this song to you. Amitabh responds to this and says that but someone else has taken me and he is very happy with Jaya Bachchan.

AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/kXOmIs2LGX – sonytv (@SonyTV) January 3, 2021

After this Dr. Neha says that sir, you should have waited a little longer. Neha, after winning 10 million, gives many flying kisses to Amitabh Bachchan and says that she is unable to pay attention to the game in front of her. Amitabh Bachchan is shocked to hear this.

Prior to Dr. Neha Shah, Communication Manager Nazia Naseem, Teacher Anupa Das and IPS Mohita Sharma have won Rs 1 crore.