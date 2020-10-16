Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: In the latest episode of the reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host Ashish Sharma of Solan, Himachal, appeared on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. Ashish Sharma played a good game, he had to quiz the game on the question related to India-Pakistan. However, Ashish believes that sitting in front of Amitabh Bachchan is like winning 7 crores for him. Please tell that Ashish returned to his home after winning 1 lakh 60 thousand rupees.

The question on which Ashish decided to do the game quiz was- The film which this song is from is based on which fight fought between India and Pakistan? On this question, Ashish was heard singing the song ‘Border’ of ‘Border’.

On this question, Ashish quited the game and went home with 1 lakh 60 lakh rupees. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan told the correct answer to this question – the battle of Longewala.

With this, let us tell you that Ashish told how his mother not only motivated him to come to KBC but also got him prepared.

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tobanly strikes nails on Sara Gurpal’s eyes, pictures of actress left for treatment after leaving the showLe

KBC 12: Contestants could not answer this question related to Kangana Ranaut, do you know the right answer