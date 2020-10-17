Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The first woman to create history in the latest episode of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati won 25 lakh rupees in this show and after that the game has been quizzed on the question of 50 lakhs. Ruma Saha, who came from Kolkata in West Bengal, became the first KBC contestant to play the game on the hot seat in front of Big B without playing the fastest finger first.

In fact, from this week all the contestants were completed and Ruma was out in the last fastest finger first round due to which she was badly broken and started crying on the set of KBC. At the same time, his luck supported and the contestant sitting on the hotseat ended before the completion of the game show period. After this, Amitabh Bachchan announced that he is allowing Runa to sit on the hotseat without the fastest finger first.

Ruma used this opportunity very well and won 25 lakh Rupees while playing a great game. The question on which Ruma quipped the game for 50 lakhs was Saval – who started a magazine called ‘Stray Futures: A Journal of Ontology for India and Its Dependencies’ in the 19th century.

Ruma was not sure on this question and decided to quiz the game. With this, Runa won by winning 2.5 million. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan responded to this last question – Alan Octavian Hume

Let me tell you that in the video shown on KBC, Ruma accused her husband of taunting her for not earning. At the same time, in front of Amitabh Bachchan, she said that once she wanted to donate some money, but when she asked her husband, she said – first earn and then donate. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan also started Runa’s husband’s class.

