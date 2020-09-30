The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has started from 28 September i.e. Monday. This quiz show is very much liked and now it is expected that it is giving competition to many shows. Continuous discussion started on social media about the first episode of KBC 12. Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant a question related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’.

During the play on the show, Big B asked a contestant named Aarti Jagtap to play the lead role in ‘Dil Bechara’ and the actress who made her Bollywood debut in the film. During this time, the title track of the film plays in the background and Aarti gives the right answer. The correct answer was Sanjana Sanghi, who played Sushant’s relative Kizi. Aarti took 6.40 lakh rupees to her house. He left the game in the middle.

No live audience

Like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, KBC 12 also does not have a live audience. It is being said that the schedule is going to be tight. With this, mask, sanitizer and social distancing will also be taken care of in view of the corona virus epidemic. Technology has been resorted to to avoid contact with anyone.

Changes made to audience poll

The new season of the show has been changed from setbacks to the punchline on Commacks. This season, there will be many people who have suffered a lot due to lockdown due to Corona virus. Along with this, the life line of ‘audience poll’ in the show has been changed and it has been named ‘Video a Friend’. The entire process of registration for the show started online.

Fans started crying on seeing Sushant Singh in the dream, Shweta Singh Kirti shared ‘open letter’ in brother’s name