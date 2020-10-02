Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Monday to Friday Raj comes at 9 pm. The show started on Friday with Contestant Tanisha Aggarwal. Tanisha talks a lot and continues to praise Big B. Big B then looks at Tanisha’s husband and says how do you handle, Tanisha’s husband also joins hands.

Apart from this, Big B is also shocked to see Tanisha’s nails. He says why do you have such big nails? Tanisha says on this, for Sir Self Defense. Then Big B says, I have kept my little finger fingernail just big, like to remove something or to itch in the ear.

Listening to Big B, everyone starts laughing. Please tell that Tanisha has won 12 lakh 50 thousand rupees.

Tanisha did not know the answer to this question, quits the show

questions- Which freedom fighter is the author of the book Vibhajita, The Indian Struggle 1920-1942 in two sections

right answer- Subhash Chandra Bose