Thursday’s episode of the TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ began with rollover contestant Bhavna Vaghela. On Wednesday, Bhavna won Rs 50 lakh by answering 14 questions correctly. Amitabh Bachchan asked him a question of Rs 1 crore, after which he decided to quiz the game. Actually, Bhavna did not know the answer to this question. She took home 50 lakh rupees.

It was a question

Who are the only track and field women athletes to win six gold medals at the Olympic Games?

A-Sanya Richards Ross

B-Allison Felix

C-Natasha Hastings

D-Carmelita Jeter

The correct answer was Alison Felix. Let me tell you that Bhavna and her husband invested Rs 50 lakh in partnership with a friend, but the friend escaped after stealing their money. Till date both the husband and wife are paying the debt. Bhavna has taken home a sum of Rs 50 lakhs. Apart from taking money from this money, she will invest in children’s education.