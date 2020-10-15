The TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ started with Ashish Sharma on Thursday. On Wednesday, he won 10 thousand rupees by answering five questions. The game started with the sixth question. Ashish decided to quiz the game on the 10th question. This question was based on the battle between India and Pakistan. Ashish took home one lakh 60 thousand.

This was the question:

The film from which this song is based is based on which fight fought between India and Pakistan?

Battle of A-Longewala

B-Kargil war

C-India-Pakistan War 1965

First Battle of D-Kashmir

Actually, the song in the audio clip was of the film ‘Border’. Its words were, message comes and tortures us. Explain that the correct answer to this question was the Battle of Longewala. Ashish’s answer to this was called Indo-Pakitsan War 1965, which was wrong.

Significantly, Ashish Sharma was a student. He was a resident of Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Her mother’s dream was to come on the show, but due to many things she could not be a part of the show. Ashish fulfilled his mother’s dream and made it to the hot seat.