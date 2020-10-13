The 12th season of popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (Kaun Banega Crorepati 12) is very much liked by the audience. Every week many contestants visit the KBC stage and win a lot of money and fulfill their dreams. On the other hand, in Monday’s episode, Komal Tukadia, resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, made his place on the hot seat. During this 20-year-old Komal made a sum of Rs 12 lakh 50 thousand. Apart from this, we all know that the contestants who come to this show not only win a lot of money but also share many stories related to their lives with the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan. Sometimes Big B himself gets very emotional after listening to the contests. Komal also emotional Amitabh with his words.

Actually, Komal, sitting on the hot seat, tells Amitabh that- ‘I have seen many girls get married at the age of 18 but they are unable to handle the responsibilities. Then even without wanting, the girl has to take such steps that no one wants to take. Girls have also committed suicide at the age of 18 ‘. Komal cannot stop her tears while saying this.

Komal further says that- ‘I want to stop all this. I want to do something for girls. My birthday also comes on 8 March on International Women’s Day. This is the gesture of God for me. On hearing Amitabh Komal, Amitabh praises him a lot. At the same time, Amitabh talks about Garbe and says that ‘I too have done Garba. But it is a very good thing that you have not seen because if you could have seen it, I would not have known how to gargle it. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan requests Komal’s father to allow him to watch Bollywood movies, it will benefit us, he will also watch our films.

