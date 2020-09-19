Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from Corona recently. After this, he has again reached the set of the 12th season of the popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was infected with the Corona virus during the shooting of the promo of the show. After returning to the show, he is taking full care of the health of other people with him. With this, the show’s premiere date has also been revealed.

According to the information received, the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be on air from September 28. The timing of the show will be the same as before. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Not only this, the makers have also made a lot of changes in it. Makers for KBC 12 can launch Digital Press. Like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, it will not have a live audience.

Contestants have to live in quarantine

Apart from this, like Bigg Boss 14, Katestants who take part in KBC 12 will be self-quarantined in hotels. Only then will he be able to play the first round Fastest Finger First Round of the show. It is being said that the schedule is going to be tight. In addition to this, mask, sanitizer and social distancing will also be taken care of in view of the corona virus epidemic. Technology has been resorted to to avoid contact with anyone.

Shooting while wearing face shield

Earlier, Big B shared a picture from the set of reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ on Instagram, in which he is seen with Face Shield. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “Be safe and stay in safety.”

Watch Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post here

