Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has its first Karmaveer Special episode on Friday. Rajeev Khandelwal, the founder of Udaipur’s Aajeevika and Krishnavatar Sharma, came as guests on the show. Explain that Krishnavatar Sharma and Rajeev Khandelwal are the founders of a non-profit organization that helps migrant laborers. Welcoming both of them, Big B said, ‘The thing is May-June this year when everything was closed. We have seen laborers in lakhs walking barefoot on their lifeless tired children. Krishnavatar and Rajiv’s organization Aajeevika helped more than 5 lakh migrant laborers.

During this time, Big B talks about the problems faced by the workers during the lockdown. Big B also states that he too drove laborers home in lockdown.

Big B says, ‘Now what to say about ourselves, but when we came to know that the laborers were having problems going home, we booked a bus and train for them. But then we came to know that the train is not running, then we took the migrant laborers to their house by airplane.

At the same time, when Krishnavatar and Rajiv tell the condition of the workers of the country, then Big B becomes emotional. Big B asks both of them to explain in detail the problems of the laborers. Hearing both of them, Big B says that hearing these things, I will not be able to sleep today.