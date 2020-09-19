Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has recently returned to work recovering from Corona and during this time he is taking full care of other people’s health with him. Big B has shared a picture from the set of reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ on Instagram, in which he is seen with Face Shield.

Captioning the picture, he wrote, “Be safe and stay in safety.”

In July, he was admitted to the hospital after being found positive in Corona’s investigation and discharged after being found negative on 2 August.

Big B has recently started shooting for ‘KBC 12’ and continues to share pictures from the set. After watching these pictures, everyone is eagerly waiting for this reality quiz show.