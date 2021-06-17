That’s right, this character has been celebrated by the internet after its inclusion in Super Smash Bros Ultimate seen in the recent Nintendo direct. However, this caused NSFW artists to take advantage of this crossover to unite Bowsette Y Kazuya. Thanks to Tuna Fat we had this amazing fan art in their social media.

Bowsette started as an internet fanart that turned human and villain into Bowser with the powers of the crown of Mushroom Kingdom. And, in this fanart we can see how Kazuya is a victim of the deceptions of Bowser Y Kirby to prove it on, becoming a fighter.

The power of the crown and the fanart brought us to: Kazuya Fem

This art is SFW, that is, it does not show nudity. However, if you liked the work of Tuna Fat and you want to see more versions of this fan art, you can support him through Patreon. The surprised face of Kazuya after succumbing to the powers of the crown is something we share.

A detail of this fanart of Kazuya is that he shares the scene with Ken, Ryu and Terry Bogard at the bottom. Each of these three fighters having a different expression before the power of the crown of the Mushroom Kingdom What did you think of this art? You like me? Were you surprised that in less than a day we had this result?

