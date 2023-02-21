Developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, Tekken 8 will harness the power of the new generations of consoles, using the Unreal Engine 5

Bandai Namco has unveiled a new classic fighter from the Tekken series who will be featured in the next installment of the series. Kazuya Mishima is the newest character to join the Tekken 8 roster. Developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, Tekken 8 will harness the power of the new generations of consoles, using the Unreal Engine 5. Not only that, everyone the character models have been completely redone, as has the fighting philosophy, now based on aggression, in the intentions of the developers to make the fights even more fun. Tekken 8 picks up after the bloody battle that ended in Heihachi Mishima’s defeat, focusing on a new rivalry that pits father against son, with Jin Kazama opposing Kazuya Mishima’s quest for world domination. “We are very excited to showcase the next generation of Tekken,” said Katsuhiro Harada, Chief Producer of Bandai Namco Studios.