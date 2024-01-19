Through your social media Kazutaka Kodaka revealed that he will soon announce his next project, a game he called “out of mind”. There aren't many details about it at the moment, but the developer has stated that the script for this new title is truly crazy and that he is obsessed with this new job of his so much so that he is afraid of ending up in burn-out.

The only detail that can make us hypothesize what project it is are the hashtags used by the developer in his post, i.e #Limit And #Despair. Way back in 2018, during the founding of Too Kyo Gamesa nicknamed project has in fact been revealed Limit x Despair which featured the collaboration between Kodaka-san and Kotaro Uchikoshi.

At the moment, however, it is only speculation, we just have to wait to find out what it is.

