Kazunori Yamauchipresident of Polyphony Digital and game designer responsible for the Gran Turismowill be a guest of the Comicon 2022 in Naples, the fair dedicated to comics and pop culture that will take place from 21 to 25 April at the Mostra D’Oltremare. Yamauchi will be present at the meeting on April 25 “Gran Turismo: Racing time“.

Below you will find more information on the meeting. Gran Turismo 7the latest iteration of the racing game series, is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

FOR THE FIRST TIME AT COMICON, KAZUNORI YAMAUCHI: PRESIDENT OF POLYPHONY DIGITAL AND CREATOR OF THE FRANCHISE GRAN TURISMO The famous game designer will participate in the “Gran Turismo: Racing time” panel on Monday 25 April at 12.00 Thanks to the collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment Italy, COMICON has the honor to announce that Kazunori Yamauchi – Japanese game designer and developer, who became famous around the world for being the creator of the Gran Turismo driving simulation franchise – will be at COMICON, Monday 25 April, at 12:00where he will meet the public and participate in the “Gran Turismo: Racing time” panel supported by Andrea Facchinetti (Italian official commentator of the FIA ​​Gran Turismo Championship) e Carolina Tedeschi (creator on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and specialized in Formula One). An event designed to celebrate the historic simulation videogame series and the latest arrival Gran Turismo 7released on March 4th on PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5. Since the launch of the first chapter of the saga, Kazunori Yamauchi’s deep passion for the automotive world has always been reflected in the continuous search for fidelity in the creation of vehicles, not only from an aesthetic point of view, but also – and above all – in driving feedback. once on the track. As evidence of this, in 2017 Kazunori Yamauchi was awarded a Master’s Degree Honoris Causa in Vehicle Engineering at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, awarded in recognition of the effect the series had on the global automotive industry and the development of digital graphics over the years. A wealth of skills gained during his exceptional career that President Yamauchi will share with those present during the panel, describing his vision of the automotive world.

Source: Comicon Street Tuttocartoni