Sony’s new strategy is to bring its PlayStation games to PC once they stop making money on consoles. This means that, eventually, much of the company’s catalog will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. we already saw it with Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn Y god of warnow many wonder if Grand Touring will also be part of this group, something that the director of the series believes possible.

In a recent interview with GT Planet, Kazunori Yamauchi, director of Gran Turismo, was asked whether to see the latest installment in the series, or any for that matter, on PC. Although at the moment there are no plans, this is something Yamauchi would be willing to do. This was what he commented:

“Gran Turismo is a game that works in a very precise way. Not many platforms are capable of running the game natively at 4K and 60fps, so in order to do that we had to limit the platforms it was released on. It is not a very easy subject, but, of course, we are considering it and studying the case”.

Considering that Sony has mentioned that PlayStation games will come to PC once they complete their sales cycle on consoles, that is, about a year after its releaseit is likely that it will still be some time before Gran Turismo 7 debuted on PC.

Sony’s proposal to bring their games to PC is good. However, there are cases where this can be more complicated than one might think. If an experience is designed for consoles, porting it to a new platform might not be the way to go. Let’s hope this isn’t the case with Gran Turismo.

