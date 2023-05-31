Kazuhiro Tsuchiyaresponsible for the series of Mega Man and most recently of the new street fighter 6he updated his Twitter profile declaring that he had left CAPCOMwhere he occupied the role of producer and director.

Tsuchiya has become a key figure within the studio following his departure from Keiji Inafune in 2010. Under his direction the franchise of Mega Man has returned to the limelight, reaching the milestone of 38 million copies sold, a crazy increase if we think of the only 7 million until the release of Mega Man 11. Tsuchiya was a key figure in the development of Mega Man 11, Mega Man X DiVEas well as all the Legacy Collectionincluding the latest which sold over a million copies in its launch week.

In 2018 Tsuchiya revealed his intentions to work on a new project, then revealed the following year, the enigmatic “Taisen” which should have been released in 2022 according to the huge leak against the company which he had also revealed street fighter 6. However, the impact of the pandemic has caused a delay in the production of the titles and at present we have no more news of this new project.

We don’t know where Tsuchiya will work in the future, but the mass migration of Japanese developers within NetEase seems to have become a constant in recent months.

