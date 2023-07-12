Genoa – Kazu Miura doesn’t want to stop. At 56, the former Genoa striker is already the oldest active professional footballer in the world. but theOliveirensethe Japanese-owned Portuguese club to which he joined on loan in January, has announced that Miura will extend his stay in the Portuguese Serie B with his shirt.

It is not known for how long, but it will certainly start next season. Miura, whose tag is owned by Yokohamaplayed only three games for Oliveirense, as a substitute, for a total of 28′.