Genoa – The last samurai of football, Kazu Miura, doesn’t give up and at 55 he returns to play for Europe. The legend of Japanese football, the oldest professional footballer still active, has signed a contract with Oliveirense, a club that plays in the Portuguese second division.

Kazuyoshi Miura, 55 years old (reuters)

“I want to work hard to show everyone why I’m so famous,” Miura said in a statement. For the former Genoa striker this would be the 38th season as a professional, with experiences in Brazil, in Italy, but also in Croatia, Australia and in his native Japan, where he was a banner of Yokohama FC, a club owned by the Onodera group which, not surprisingly, is the majority shareholder also from Oliveirense.