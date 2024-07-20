Cairo (dpa)

Kazma SC of Kuwait suffered a crisis in its closed camp in Alexandria, Egypt, in preparation for the new season.

The team played a friendly match against Beni Suef Telephones, which ended with a 7-1 victory, before the latter announced that it would not participate in any friendly match, which put Kazma Kuwait in a crisis, due to the company organizing the match.

Beni Suef Telephones, which plays in the Egyptian Second Division, said on its official Facebook account: “Beni Suef Telephones Club announces that the news circulating about holding a friendly match with Kuwaiti Kazma is incorrect, as the club has not yet begun the preparation period and has not played any friendly matches at the present time.”

He added that the club will take the necessary legal measures against anyone who exploits the club’s name.

Kazma Kuwait responded via its official account on the X website with a statement saying: “Kazma followed the news circulating on social media, regarding the friendly match that was held with Beni Suef Telephones, as part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming season.”

He added: “We would like to clarify that the responsibility for organising the camp with all its details, including the friendly matches scheduled to be held, falls on the company organising the camp, in accordance with the contract signed between the club and the company.”

He explained that no upcoming friendly match will be held without official approval from the two club officials, and that the organizing company will bear the legal and criminal responsibility, and the resulting impact of this mistake on the two clubs, Beni Suef Telephones and Kazma.

The company organizing the camp officially apologized to Kazma Kuwait for the matter, and called it an unintentional or deliberate mistake.

She said in the letter published by the official account of the Kuwaiti Kazma Club via the “X” platform, that the company was deceived by a representative of the Telephones Club, who later turned out to have no connection to the club.