Kazan Mayor’s Office denies information about shooting in another school, reports TASS with a link to the administration.

“Information about the shooting at the school on the street. Latvian shooters are fake, ”the message says.

An emergency at an educational institution on Faizi Street occurred on Tuesday morning, May 11. Two young men with weapons entered the school and opened fire. One of the shooters jumped out of the window, the second was eliminated by the security forces.

To date, it is known about 13 dead, 16 people were hospitalized with injuries.