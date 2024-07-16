The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Tatarstan after the imam’s words about wife-beating: The Koran does not allow assault

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims (SAM) of Tatarstan did not condemn the statement of the imam from Kazan Timur Kamaev about how to beat a wife. Earlier, the imam recorded a video in which he spoke about the treatment of his wife and touched on the topic of assault.

Kamaev said that you need to “beat” your wife with a toothbrush

A video recording of the imam of the Kazan mosque “Irek” Timur Kamaev was distributed the day before. In particular, a fragment of his explanation based on religious texts went viral. In it, Kamaev explains how to “beat” wives correctly from an Islamic point of view. Thus, according to him, the purpose of “beating” is not to cause physical pain, but to point out to the spouse her wrong behavior.

Kamayev noted that Muslims can use miswak for these purposes – a stick made of softened wood for cleaning teeth. At the same time, the imam believes that when “beating” a man should not use his shoulder joint, swinging at his wife

The Kazan imam also answered a question about “beating” a wife for disrespecting relatives, drinking alcohol or cheating. He urged the man to think about whether it is worth living with such a wife any longer, since, according to him, beatings will not help in such a case. However, Kamayev pointed out that even in such circumstances one should try to keep the family together.

Frame: Telegram channel “Tatar-inform”

In the video interview itself, Kamayev noted that “beating” a wife is permissible as a last resort. He emphasized that beating is a sin in Islam and a Muslim will be punished for beating on the Day of Judgement. In addition, the imam addressed women who have been subjected to domestic violence and called on them not to hush up the problem, but to seek help.

The Spiritual Administration of Tatarstan has called for people to watch the full version of the video about “wife beating”

A representative of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims (SAM) of Tatarstan responded to Imam Kamaev’s video about “wife beating” and drew attention to the fact that the Koran does not allow assault. The SAM advised women who have become victims of domestic violence to seek help from hazratand law enforcement officers.

Photo: Ekaterina Abolmasova / Kommersant

The representative of the DUM of Tatarstan reminded that causing both physical and moral harm is a sin in Islam. He also called for “reading the full version” of the interview. The religious organization of the republic did not provide any other comments.

Russia considers imam’s story “taken out of context”

After the video recording of Kamaev’s story was distributed online, representatives of Tatar-inform, who published a fragment of the video with the scandalous title, made a statement. The publication reported that the story about the “beating” of the wife was taken out of context.

They pointed out that Kamaev spoke about the unacceptability of beatings and suggested that men, in the event of conflicts in the family, “start with admonition.” If this does not help, then, according to the imam, a man should refuse to sleep with his wife so that she would think about her behavior. And Kamaev called “beating” with a toothbrush a last resort if all previous methods have not worked.

By now, the publication has removed the scandalous post from its website.