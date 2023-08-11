Against the “Kazan billionaire” are asked to initiate proceedings for extremist appeals

In Kazan, the police sent materials to investigators to open a criminal case against a local businessman who publishes extremist statements on the Internet. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to the agency, in his publication, the man tried to incite enmity against a group of people identified on a national basis.

On August 9, Director of the Safe Internet League Ekaterina Mizulina said in her Telegram-channel about incoming appeals to her about the extremist statements of “a certain businessman Bayazitov.” The man wished to go to another world for those who consider themselves Russian, and said that it was necessary to crack down on everyone who supported the special operation in Ukraine. Mizulina sent appeals to the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to the publication “Kazan reporter”, we are talking about the so-called Kazan billionaire. On August 10, after the reaction of Mizulina, a protocol was drawn up against him under part 1 of article 20.3.3 (“Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Russian Armed Forces”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, according to which a fine of 30 thousand rubles was imposed.

Later, the businessman was arrested for 14 days.