Planes flying to Kazan diverted to Samara due to UAV attack threat

Temporary restrictions have been introduced at the Tukai International Airport in Kazan. The air harbor suspended operations on Wednesday morning, August 28, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported. Similar measures were later introduced at another airport in the republic.

Kazan airport closed for security reasons

The airport in Kazan was temporarily closed for receiving and sending aircraft from 7:00 Moscow time.

To ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions were introduced on the operation of Kazan airport on the morning of August 28. Rosaviatsiya

At the same time, Rosaviatsia added that aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all measures to ensure flight safety, and called this their top priority.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Kazan airport emphasizedthat the work was suspended on the instructions of air traffic control authorities, and the temporary restrictions will last until further notice. The press service did not name the exact time frame for the resumption of work.

Photo: Vladimir Antonov / Kommersant

Planes flying to Tukai Airport were redirected to a reserve airfield in Samara. We are talking about flights that were heading to the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and from Sochi.

Similar restrictions have been introduced at another airport in Tatarstan

Later, another airport in Tatarstan suspended operations. This is the international airport Begishevo named after N.V. Lemaev in Nizhnekamsk, which is located 169 kilometers from Kazan. It also temporarily does not accept or send flights from 9:00 Moscow time in order to ensure flight safety. Rosaviatsia did not specify the reason for these measures in Begishevo either.

Next flights to Nizhnekamsk were redirected to the airports of Izhevsk, Ufa and Samara.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

The reason for the restrictions introduced could be the threat of a UAV attack

According to Baza, airports have suspended operations due to the threat of attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The “Carpet” plan, which is introduced in emergency, exceptional cases in the air, was introduced in the air harbors of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk. Meanwhile, the source Shot reported the evacuation of employees of several Kazan enterprises.

At the moment, both airports are not accepting or sending planes. More than 20 flights have been delayed in Kazan. Representatives of airlines and airport employees are working with passengers.

Related materials:

Earlier, on August 21, two Russian airports introduced similar restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures. It was specified that the air harbors of Murmansk and Apatity resorted to such measures due to the presence of “restrictions on the use of airspace.” Later that day, Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis announced that “an aerial threat from the use of a drone has been identified over the region” and spoke about the measures taken to improve security.