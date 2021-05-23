The head coach of the Kazakhstan national ice hockey team, Yuri Mikhailis, explained the team’s victory in the World Championship match over the Finnish team (2: 1 in the shootout). His words are quoted by “Championship.com”.

According to Mikhailis, his goal was only to win. “We did not give up, fought, fought and believed in victory until the last shootout. First of all, the attitude of the guys who came out to die and fight is important, ”the specialist added. He stressed that his players were losing to the Finns in speed and movement, but were stronger in character.

Also on May 23, the national team of Belarus for the first time in the history of the world championships defeated the Swedes (1: 0). Forward German Nesterov became the author of the winning puck.

The World Championship is taking place in Latvia. The tournament will run until June 6.