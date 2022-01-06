The Kazakh authorities will soon impose a temporary moratorium on price increases for a number of utilities. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the government of the republic.

“In the near future, a temporary – for 180 days – moratorium will be introduced on increasing tariffs for regulated utilities: water supply, sewerage, heat supply, gas supply and electricity supply,” the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Prior to that, it became known that the government of Kazakhstan introduced temporary price regulation for the sale of gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas at filling stations. These measures will also be in effect for 180 days.

On January 2, mass riots began in Kazakhstan, caused by an increase in fuel prices – the cost of gas increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles). The President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, turned to partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help.