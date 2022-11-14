President of Kazakhstan Tokayev wanted to strengthen and expand partnership with the United States

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wanted to strengthen and expand partnership with the United States. He stated this during a meeting with US Ambassador Daniel Rosenblum, reported press service of the head of the republic.

“During the meeting, the President expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening and expanding the strategic partnership with the United States in all areas,” the message says.

The US Ambassador, in turn, said that Astana is a reliable partner in the region and Washington fully supports the reforms carried out by Tokayev.

In May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic announced that US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu met with Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi. During the meeting, issues of partnership were touched upon. Earlier, the countries also discussed military cooperation within the walls of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense. The parties talked about the interaction between the defense departments of the United States and Kazakhstan within the framework of a five-year plan in the areas of peacekeeping and language training.