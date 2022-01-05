Kazakhstan Violent riots, airport taken over and network disconnected in Kazakhstan – Russia warns other countries not to intervene

The rioting protests began on Sunday, when the price of liquefied petroleum gas rose sharply at the beginning of the year.

In Kazakhstan protesters seized Almaty Airport, the country’s largest city, on Wednesday. Flights to and from Almaty have been suspended.

The country’s network connections were also disconnected on Wednesday.

The riots that began on Sunday have erupted in Almaty. Protesters have infiltrated the governor’s office and set fire to at least parts of it. Shots have also been heard near the governor’s office, according to Reuters.

People were allowed to break into the office, even though security forces threw stun grenades at the crowd, among other things. According to Reuters, banks, shops and restaurants have also been attacked.

Mellakat extend beyond Almaty. The administrative buildings in Shymkent and Taraz have also been attacked. Police have arrested more than 200 people.

A state of emergency was declared in Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital, on Wednesday. A state of emergency has already been declared for Almaty and Mangistau province.

In addition, the country’s former president Nursultan Nazarbayev attempts have been made to destroy the statue, he says russian media. Nazarbayev served as president for about 30 years until he stepped down in 2019.

In the demonstrations the number of injured is growing all the time. Earlier on Wednesday, there were an estimated 200 civilians injured.

According to the city’s chief of police, the radicals have attacked the city, hacked 500 civilians and looted hundreds of movements.

According to city health authorities, 190 people have needed medical treatment. 137 of them are police officers.

In Almaty, authorities have urged citizens to stay at home.

Thousands of protesters approached Almaty city center, according to a Reuters reporter present on Wednesday. Some arrived on the ride of the trucks

Protesters in front of the administration building in Almaty on Wednesday.

Riot police patrolled the streets of Almaty on Wednesday.

The price increase was due to the deregulation of LPG prices. Many Kazakhs have switched their cars to LPG because of its affordable price.

The protests have not stopped even the fact that the country’s president Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev granted a resignation to the government on Wednesday.

President Tokayev ordered the governors of the regions to restore the regulation of liquefied petroleum gas prices and to extend it to petrol, diesel and other “socially important” consumer products.

Tokayev has told the public that he does not intend to resign. He emphasizes his responsibility to protect the security and peace of its citizens.

According to the president, law enforcement officials have also been attacked in the country and several law enforcement officers would also have been killed or wounded.

Kazakhstan was under Soviet rule for a long time. The independent sky of the country began under the collapse of the Soviet Union. Kazakhstan still has close relations with Russia.

Russia has reacted to the riots on its border neighbor. The Kremlin expects the country to resolve its situation quickly and independently. It warns other countries not to interfere.

Human Rights Organization Amnesty took a stand on the situation in the country on Wednesday. It recalls that the protests have long been fueled by a poor human rights record in the country.

“The violent protests in Kazakhstan are a direct result of the widespread repression of human rights by the authorities. The government has relentlessly persecuted dissidents for several years. The government has left the Kazakhs in a state of restlessness and despair, ”he commented Marie Struthers In an Amnesty press release.

Struthers is Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia. He said the country should resolve the situation peacefully as soon as possible instead of arresting the protesters.

Amnesty Kazakhstan has for years detained and imprisoned dissidents and human rights defenders.

In 2011, for example, a clash between police and protesters killed sixteen people and injured about a hundred. At the time, oil company workers were protesting for wage increases in Zhanaozen in southwestern Kazakhstan.