The Exchange Committee under the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition (AZRK) of Kazakhstan called for the suspension of trading on the country’s commodity exchanges until the situation stabilizes. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the AZRK.

It is noted that the committee held a meeting in absentia on January 8. The issue of resuming trading will be considered after the final settlement of what is happening in the republic.

Related materials:

“Taking into account the introduction of the state of emergency in the country and temporary regulation of prices for certain exchange commodities, the Exchange Committee recommended to suspend exchange trading on commodity exchanges,” the press service of the AZRK stressed.

Earlier, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan “Atameken” calculated the amount of damage from the protests in the country, which escalated into riots. It is noted that the total amount of damage, according to rough estimates, exceeded 92.3 billion tenge or $ 212 million, of which 90.7 billion tenge in Almaty.