Sunday, June 11, 2023
Kazakhstan | Twelve people died in forest fires

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Kazakhstan | Twelve people died in forest fires

More than 300 people have been evacuated. More than a thousand people participate in extinguishing the fires.

in Kazakhstan a dozen people have died in the large forest fires that are ravaging the northeastern parts of the country, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Saturday.

The fires have already destroyed 60,000 hectares of forest. Extinguishing the fires has been hindered by the high temperature and the wind changing direction.

According to the ministry, more than 300 people have been evacuated. However, according to it, the situation is under control and people’s homes are safe. More than a thousand people participate in extinguishing the fires.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Žomart Tokajev fired the country’s emergency minister on Saturday Yuri Ilyinin.

According to local authorities, the fires were started by lightning that struck on Thursday.

