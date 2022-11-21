Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 81.3% (6,456,392 votes) in Kazakhstan’s presidential election. This was reported by the Electoral Commission announcing the preliminary results of the vote, as reported by the official media. These are the results of the other five presidential candidates: Zhiguli Dairabayev – 3.4%, Karakat Abden – 2.6%, Meiram Kazhyken – 2.5%, Nurlan Auesbayev – 2.2%, Saltanat Tursynbekova – 2.1%. The option “against all” in which he declared his dissatisfaction with all the proposed candidates obtained 5.8% of the votes.

