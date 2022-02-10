Vladimir Putin welcomed the Kremlin, at an incredibly small table compared to the one where the Russian President had his interview with the French leader just a few days ago, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Moscow for his first trip abroad since. the failed, and still mysterious, coup d’état, “when the country was the victim of international groups that exploited the country’s plight for their benefit”, according to Putin’s summary.

“An operation carefully prepared by international terrorists and bandits who attacked Kazakhstan to weaken the constitutional order and for a coup”, as confirmed Tokayev who thanked Putin for sending troops as part of a CSTO mission. . Kazakhstan is Russia’s largest trading partner and trade increased by 34 percent to $ 26.5 billion last year. The two Presidents today signed 11 agreements in various sectors, from education to space, transport and digitalization, perhaps not much for such a small table and such an “important role” for Moscow (Tokayev’s words) to end the crisis last January.