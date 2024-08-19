Kazakhstan to develop agreement with China on division of water territories

The Republic of Kazakhstan is developing a draft agreement with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the division of transboundary waters between the two countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan in its Telegram-channel.

The main objective of the agreement between China and the Republic of Kazakhstan is to preserve Lake Balkhash on the territory of Kazakhstan at an optimal level. “The ministry pays great attention to providing Lake Balkhash with the necessary volume of water. Since the beginning of the year, more than 12 billion cubic meters of water have been sent to the lake,” summarizes the representative of the department Moldir Abdualieva.

The Ministry also emphasizes that since the beginning of the year, negotiations have been underway with China on the division of more than 20 rivers between the countries. Among them are three large transboundary rivers: the Irtis, Ili and Emel.

Earlier, there were reports of military exercises being conducted near the border between Kazakhstan and China.