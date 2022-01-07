Home page politics

Concerns about an escalation in Kazakhstan are growing: President Tokayev has issued an order to shoot. A military alliance led by Russia is intervening in the country.

After violent riots due to rising oil prices, head of state Kassym-Shomart Tokayev asked a Russian-led military alliance for help.

Internationally, fear of further escalation is growing. The Kazakh President has given the police an order to shoot demonstrators.

Russia’s “Mini-NATO” is already intervening in Kazakhstan (see update from January 7th, 3:45 pm).

Update from January 7th, 9:30 p.m .: In view of the unrest in Kazakhstan, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz * has called for an end to the violence. “Of course, this also applies to the fact that there should be no violence against citizens,” said the SPD * politician on Friday in Berlin. Germany is in great harmony with the European Union and many others in the world who said: “Please come back to peaceful further development in the country.” The Federal Government must protect the rule of law everywhere.

Unrest in the former Soviet republic was triggered by displeasure at the rise in fuel prices at petrol stations. They turned into protests, including violent ones, against the government. In response, President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev dismissed the entire government and imposed a nationwide state of emergency. Tokayev issued an order to shoot protesters on Friday (see first report).

Russia intervenes in Kazakhstan with a military alliance

Update from January 7th, 3:45 p.m .: In the face of violent protests in Kazakhstan, a Russian-led military alliance has intervened in the country. At the request of the Kazakh head of state Kassym-Shomart Tokayev, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) launched a military support mission. The military alliance consists of six former Soviet republics and is regarded as a kind of “mini-NATO”.

The military expert Pascal Ausseur considers the sending of a CSTO troop to Kazakhstan “a possibility to give the appearance of an intervention of all Caucasus countries – and not only Russia -“. In his opinion, the implicit message from Moscow is: “I am cleaning up my own chaos, I am leading an organization that can provide ground troops. I am in charge here at home, in my own territory ”. However, the expert warned of possible “missteps” by the troops. Soldiers are “never the right choice” to put an end to violent protests.

Update from January 7th, 3:15 p.m .: Russia’s head of state Vladimir Putin has coordinated with his allies in the face of the riots in Kazakhstan. According to the Interfax agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had also telephoned Kazakh President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev several times. There were also talks with the heads of state and government of a Russian-dominated military alliance of several ex-Soviet republics. The Collective Security Treaty Organization has moved to Kazakhstan at the request of Tokayev’s military. The alliance spoke of a total of around 2,500 foreign soldiers who were supposed to support the Kazakh security forces.

China’s Prime Minister Xi Jinping has also spoken out in the face of the Kazakhstan crisis * – and praised “strong measures” against the protests. That is hardly surprising: China itself is not squeamish about its critics. But Xi doesn’t want any unrest in his neighborhood either.

Update from January 7th, 1:30 p.m .: After the serious riots in Kazakhstan, the federal government urgently called on all actors to be prudent. The current development and the violence are viewed with great concern, said the deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann on Friday in Berlin. “Violence can never be an appropriate response. That’s our belief, ”she said. “We therefore call on all those involved to de-escalate and find a peaceful solution to the situation.”

The Foreign Office said it was investigating reports of some kind of shooting order in the country. “From the point of view of the federal government, it is very clear that the use of lethal force, live ammunition against civilians, especially when military forces are used, can only ever be a last resort,” said a spokesman. The Kazakh government and all those who are responsible are responsible for protecting the civilian population.

The foreign policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Nils Schmid, interpreted the unrest in Kazakhstan as an indication of Russia’s weakness. “Kazakhstan is a reflection of Russia. It is fixed on gas and oil and ruled in an authoritarian manner. Stability is bought at the cost of repression and corruption, ”said Schmid to the editorial network Germany (RND). Russia reserves the right to intervene in the internal affairs of neighboring states. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) had to deal with this case.

Kazakhstan News: EU worried

Update from January 7th, 1:15 p.m .: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron have called for an end to the violence in Kazakhstan. “I am following the situation in Kazakhstan with great concern,” said von der Leyen at a joint press conference in Paris on Friday. “I call for an end to violence and restraint,” she added. The rights and safety of the residents should be protected.

The European Union is ready to help where it can, ”said von der Leyen. Macron also called for “de-escalation” in Kazakhstan. Von der Leyen is on a two-day visit to Paris with the EU commissioners. It is the official start of the French EU Council Presidency. The talks will focus on the big issues France wants to take forward over the next six months.

Kazakhstan threatens a bloodbath: the President gives the demonstrators to shoot – Bushman is stunned

Update from January 7th, 12.40 p.m .: Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann has sharply condemned the order to shoot against demonstrators in Kazakhstan. “Anyone who allows demonstrators to be shot without warning in order to kill has left the circle of civilized states,” wrote the FDP politician on Twitter on Friday.

The president of the authoritarian country, Kassym-Shomart Tokayev, had previously issued an order to shoot militant demonstrators after unrest. “I gave the order to the security forces and the army to open fire without warning,” he said in a TV address. There are calls from abroad for a peaceful solution to the crisis. “What a stupid thing! What kind of negotiations can there be with criminals and murderers? ”Tokayev also described demonstrators as“ terrorists ”and as controlled from abroad. It is currently difficult to independently verify information. The Internet is repeatedly turned off in Kazakhstan and the border has been closed to foreigners.

First report from January 7th, 10:20 am: Nur-Sultan – After serious riots with dead and injured in Central Asian Kazakhstan, international concerns about a further escalation are growing. Kazakh President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev has given the police an order to shoot in view of the protests that have been going on for days. “I gave the order to fire fatal shots without warning,” said Tokayev in a televised address on Friday. He ruled out negotiations and announced that the “armed bandits” would be “eliminated”.

Kazakhstan has been rocking unprecedented clashes between protesters and security forces for days. Protests, which were initially directed against rising gas prices, expanded into mass protests critical of the government across the country. At Tokayev’s request, a “peacekeeping force” led by Russia arrived in the country “to stabilize the situation”. In addition to Russia and Kazakhstan, the alliance also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. These states had also sent armed forces, it was said.

Kazakhstan: Dissident Abliasov speaks of “revolution” – and rebukes Russian “occupation”

The Kazakh opposition politician Muchtar Abliasov, who lives in exile in France, has meanwhile described the protests in his home country as a “revolution”. “I think the regime is about to end,” Abliasov told the AFP news agency on Thursday. “It’s only a matter of time now.”

“In three days there was indeed a revolution,” he said. “And people have understood that they are not weak.” After years of dissatisfaction with economic problems, “the pent-up frustration has drained. The moment has come and everything has exploded. “

Abliasov criticized the Russian military operation as an “occupation”. Russian President Vladimir Putin * is working on the “restoration of the old USSR”. But he runs the risk of things going like Ukraine in Kazakhstan: “The more Putin interferes, the more Kazakhstan will become like Ukraine – an enemy state for Russia.”

Kazakhstan: Baerbock’s Ministry calls for “peaceful solution”

The Foreign Office of Minister Annalena Baerbock reported that they were exchanging ideas with closest local partners about developments in Kazakhstan. The task now is to find a peaceful solution “within the framework of a comprehensive dialogue with all those involved”. The violence, but also the massive restrictions on access to the Internet and social media, are viewed with concern.

According to the Kazakh authorities, more than 1,000 people have been injured and around 2,300 arrested across the country. The General Prosecutor's Office opened criminal proceedings for organizing and participating in mass riots and initiated pre-trial investigations into "carrying out acts of terrorism," as the state broadcaster Khabar 24 reported. The unrest in the ex-Soviet republic, which is rich in oil and gas, was triggered by displeasure at the rise in fuel prices at petrol stations. But they quickly turned into sometimes violent protests against the government. Kazakhstan was ruled for decades by the authoritarian ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev, who retained great influence even after his resignation in 2019. (AFP / dpa / fn)