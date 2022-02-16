The Nur Otan party may raise the issue of depriving the eldest daughter of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Dariga, from a deputy mandate. This was stated by the deputy of the Majilis (lower house of parliament) of the republic from the ruling party Aidos Sarym, reports Telegram-Sputnik Kazakhstan channel.

He threatened Dariga Nazarbayeva with deprivation of her seat in the Kazakh parliament and noted that the relevant issue could be raised at a meeting of the Nur Otan faction in the Majilis. At the same time, Sarym added that the deputies had not yet come up with a corresponding initiative.

“At least she should come to work, take part in the meeting of the faction, then it will be discussed,” the parliamentarian explained.