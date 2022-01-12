Kazakhstan The United States hopes Russian troops will leave Kazakhstan immediately

The president of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday that foreign soldiers will begin to withdraw from the country in the coming days. However, according to the Russian defense minister, the country will not leave until the situation is completely stable.

United States on Tuesday called on Russia to comply immediately with Kazakhstan’s request to withdraw Russian troops from the country in Central Asia.

Representative of the United States Department of State Ned Pricen says the easing of the situation in Kazakhstan is welcome. The United States also welcomed the President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev a recent announcement that foreign forces have been given a mission.

At the request of Tokajev, the Russian-led CIS Collective Security Organization (CSTO) sent more than 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan after protests in the country escalated into unrest.

Tuesday Tokayev said KTJS troops will begin withdrawing from Kazakhstan within two days. The withdrawal will take a maximum of ten days, according to the president.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun however, the troops would only leave when the situation was completely stable.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken managed to anger the Russian regime last week after warning that Russia would try to regain its influence.

“Once the Russians are in your house, it’s sometimes very hard to get them to leave,” Blinken said.

In Kazakhstan killed at least a hundred people in last week’s unrest. Nearly 10,000 protesters have been arrested. In the midst of unrest, President Tokayev assured that the “armed bandits” would be destroyed and authorized his troops to shoot deadly without warning.

Tokayev has claimed unrest as a coup attempt and described the protesters as terrorists, among others. President of Russia, an important ally of Kazakhstan Vladimir Putin has also assessed Kazakhstan as a target of “international terrorism”.

It has been difficult to get an accurate picture of the protests in Kazakhstan, as the work of international journalists in the country has been limited and the protests have provided mainly information provided by the Kazakh administration. In addition, the internet was across the country for several days.

The unrest began in western Kazakhstan as local liquefied petroleum gas prices rose at the turn of the year. The protests became a wider expression of dissatisfaction with, among others, the country’s president.

Tuesday Tokayev is reportedly publicly criticizing his predecessor for the first time Nursultan Nazarbayevia, who himself chose Tokayev as his successor. The current head of state accused his predecessor of creating a wealthy elite in the country at the expense of large populations.

Nazarbayev, who has long ruled Kazakhstan, left the presidency in 2019. However, he still holds a special position as the “leader of the nation”.