VATICAN CITY. The Pontiff is saddened “for the victims” of the Kazakh people, and asks that the country “find harmony through dialogue”. Pope Francis launches the appeal for peace in Kazakhstan at today’s Angelus in St. Peter’s Square. A few hours earlier in the Sistine Chapel he celebrated 16 baptisms, and to the mothers he said: “If babies are hungry, breastfeed them here, before the Lord.”

After the celebration of Mass on the “Feast of the Baptism of the Lord” with the “Rite of the Baptism of Children”, at 12 the Pontiff looks out at the window of the study in the Vatican Apostolic Palace to recite the Marian Prayer with the faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter.

In the introduction he observes that “the Gospel of today’s Liturgy shows us the scene with which the public life of Jesus begins: He, who is the Son of God and the Messiah, goes to the banks of the Jordan River and is baptized by John the Baptist” . After about thirty years of living “in hiding, Jesus does not show up with some miracle or taking the chair to teach. He lines up with the people who were going to receive baptism from John. Today’s liturgical hymn says that the people humbly went to be baptized with their souls and bare feet. Nice attitude, with a naked soul and bare feet ». And the Son of God shares “the lot of us sinners, he comes down to us: he descends into the river as in the wounded history of humanity, he plunges into our waters to heal them, he plunges with us, in our midst. It does not rise above us, but descends towards us, with a naked soul, with bare feet, like the people ». He does not go alone, «nor with a group of privileged elect, no, he goes with the people. It belongs to that people and goes with the people to be baptized, with that humble people ».

Francis wishes to stop “on an important point: at the moment in which Jesus receives Baptism, the text says that” he was in prayer “. It does us good to contemplate this: Jesus prays. But how? Does he, who is the Lord, the Son of God, pray like us? Yes, Jesus – the Gospels repeat it many times – spends a lot of time in prayer: at the beginning of each day, often at night, before making important decisions… His prayer is a dialogue, a relationship with the Father ». Thus, in today’s Gospel «we can see the” two movements “of the life of Jesus: on the one hand he descends towards us, into the waters of the Jordan; on the other hand, he raises his gaze and his heart while praying to the Father ».

It is a teaching “great for us: we are all immersed in life’s problems and in many intricate situations, called to face difficult moments and choices that pull us down. But, if we don’t want to be crushed, we need to lift everything upwards ». And this does “precisely prayer, which is not an escape route, prayer is not a magical rite or a repetition of chants learned by heart. No. Praying is the way to let God act in us, to grasp what He wants to communicate to us even in the most difficult situations, to pray for the strength to go forward ». Many people feel that “they can’t do it and pray:” Lord, give me the strength to go on. ” We too have done it many times. Prayer helps us because it unites us to God, it opens us to the encounter with him. Yes, prayer is the key that opens the heart to the Lord ”. It is dialogue “with God, it is listening to his Word, it is adoring: being in silence entrusting him with what we live”. And at times it is also «to cry out to Him like Job, to let off steam with Him. To cry out like Job. He is a father, he understands us well. He never gets mad at us. And Jesus prays ».

The Pope adds: «Prayer – to use a beautiful image of today’s Gospel -” opens heaven “. Prayer opens heaven: it gives oxygen to life, gives breath even in the midst of troubles and makes things see more broadly ». Above all, it allows us to “have the same experience as Jesus at the Jordan: he makes us feel children loved by the Father”. Also to “us, when we pray, the Father says, as to Jesus in the Gospel:” You are my beloved son “. This being our children began on the day of Baptism, which immersed us in Christ and, as members of the people of God, made us become beloved children of the Father ». Thus Bergoglio reiterates one of his requests: «Let’s not forget the date of our Baptism! If I were to ask each of you now: what is the date of your Baptism? Maybe some don’t remember it. This is a beautiful thing: remembering the date of our Baptism, because it is our rebirth, the moment in which we became children of God with Jesus ”. And when “you go home – if you don’t know it – ask your mother, aunt or grandparents:” When was I baptized or baptized? “, And learn that holiday to celebrate it, to thank the Lord”. At this moment, “let us ask ourselves: how is my prayer going? Do I pray out of habit, I pray reluctantly, only by reciting formulas, or is my prayer an encounter with God? I a sinner, always among the people of God, never isolated? Do I cultivate intimacy with God, dialogue with him, do I listen to his Word? ». Among the many “things we do during the day, let’s not neglect prayer: let’s dedicate time to it, let’s use short invocations to be repeated often, let’s read the Gospel every day. The prayer that opens the sky ».

After the Angelus, Francis says he “learned with pain that there were victims during the protests that broke out in recent days in Kazakhstan. I pray for them and for their families, and I hope that social harmony will be found as soon as possible through the search for dialogue, justice and the common good ”. The Pope entrusts “the Kazakh people to the protection of Our Lady, Queen of Peace of Oziornoje”.

And popi, he wishes everyone «a happy Sunday. Please don’t forget to pray for me. Have a good lunch and goodbye ».

A few hours earlier, Jorge Mario Bergoglio entered the Sistine Chapel in procession where, on the solemnity of the Baptism of the Lord, he celebrated the Mass in which he administers the sacrament of Baptism to 16 babies. There are seven boys and nine girls, mostly children or relatives of Vatican employees. Concelebrating the liturgy with the Pontiff the cardinal almsgiver Konrad Krajewski and the president of the Governorate Monsignor Fernando Vergez Alzaga. The tradition of giving Baptisms during mass in the Sistine Chapel, on the first Sunday after Epiphany, was introduced by Pope Saint John Paul II in 1981 and always repeated by his successors.

Francis says in his homily: «Today we commemorate the Baptism of the Lord. There is a very beautiful liturgical hymn, in today’s feast, which says that the people of Israel went to the Jordan “with bare feet and a bare soul”, that is, a soul that wanted to be bathed by God, which did not have no wealth, which needed God. Today these children also come here with “the bare souls” to receive the justification of God, the strength of Jesus, the strength to go forward in life. They come to receive the Christian identity ”. This is, «simply», the Pope observes. And he recalls one of the tasks of Christian parents: «Your children will receive Christian identity today. And you, parents and godparents, must guard this identity. This is your task during your life: to guard the Christian identity of your children. It is an everyday commitment: to make them grow with the light they will receive today ».

This only “I wanted to tell you, this is today’s message: to safeguard the Christian identity that you have brought today to make your children receive it”.

This ceremony is «a bit long, children feel strange here in an environment they don’t know. Please, they are the protagonists: make sure they are not too hot, that they feel at ease … ». And if they are hungry, “breastfeed them quietly here, before the Lord, there is no problem. And if they shout, let them shout, because they have a community spirit, let’s say a “band spirit”, a spirit of the whole, and it is enough for one to start – because everyone is musical – and immediately the orchestra comes! ». Bergoglio invites us to let them «cry quietly, that they feel free. But don’t feel too hot and, if they’re hungry, don’t go hungry.

And so, with this peace, we move forward in the ceremony. And do not forget: they will receive the Christian identity and your task will be to safeguard this Christian identity. Thank you”.