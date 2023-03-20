Kazakhstan | The door-to-door poll promises the leading party of Kazakhstan more than half of the votes

The election system has been renewed, and candidates independent of government parties were allowed to participate for the first time in decades.

Central Asia According to door-to-door polls, the Amanat party, which leads Kazakhstan, is getting more than 50 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections. Based on the door-to-door survey, there would be five or six parties going to the lower house of the parliament, while there are currently three of them. The House of Commons has been the President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev held by loyal representatives.

Already earlier, the election authorities announced that the turnout was a good 54 percent. There are 12 million eligible voters in Kazakhstan.

The results are expected on Monday morning.

To the elections several reforms have been made, for example in such a way that a good two-thirds of the representatives are elected by proportional representation. The rest are elected by a simple majority vote.

For the first time in 20 years, independent candidates outside the ruling parties have been allowed to run in the country’s elections, but there is not much confidence in the freedom of elections. According to experts, the election vote counting has not been carried out independently.

“The electoral system has been changed to give the impression of freedom of choice, but in reality the president and his administration are firmly in control of the vote count. Elections are held here to preserve power,” says the political researcher Dimash Alzhanov for AFP.

Several opposition parties and independent candidates were banned from participating in the elections. A total of seven parties participated in the elections, two of which are new.

Tokayev dissolved the lower house of the country’s parliament in January and called early elections. At the time, Tokayev said he hoped that early elections would give new impetus to the modernization of the country rich in natural resources.

Tokayev won the presidential elections held at the end of the year, which were also premature. He announced that he would seek a mandate from the people in the presidential elections for his power after the bloody demonstrations in early 2022. More than 230 people died in the protests that started over the rising cost of living.