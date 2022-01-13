The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the peacekeeping forces, led by Russia, began Thursday their withdrawal from Kazakhstan, where they were sent to support the authorities in the face of unprecedented riots in the central Asian country.

“After completing the specified tasks, the Peace Corps units of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have started preparing their military and technical equipment for transfer to Russian Air Force planes with the aim of returning to their permanent base,” the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement of the date of the withdrawal was made by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas.

On Wednesday, Qasim-Jomart Tokayev announced the completion of a peacekeeping mission in his country, carried out by the Collective Security Treaty Organization led by Russia, according to Reuters.

The organization said that the peacekeeping unit would take 10 days to fully withdraw and that this process would begin on Thursday.

The participation of these forces, as part of a law enforcement operation, came after widespread unrest hit the country’s economic capital, Almaty.